Enemy targeted industrial and port infrastructure of South. Number of casualties in Odesa increases, 4 children are hospitalised. VIDEO

Last night, Russian terrorist forces once again sent several waves of Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs across the southern regions of our country

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, the enemy targeted the industrial and port infrastructure of the region.

"The Southern Defence Forces managed to shoot down 11 barrage shells in the operational area: 7 in Odesa region and 4 in Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

According to the Southern Defence Forces, the crash of a downed drone in Odesa caused damage to the residential sector, shops and other infrastructure.

According to the updated data provided by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, nine people were injured in the nighttime drone attack on Odesa, four of them children aged 12 and 9 and two babies under the age of one. Three adults were hospitalised in the city's medical institutions in moderate condition, while two others refused to be hospitalised, having received all the necessary assistance on the spot.

Four children are also in moderate condition in hospital. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims.

As reported, on the night of 23 April, Russian troops attacked the residential sector of Odesa with drones, damaging houses. According to the Air Force, 15 out of 16 Shaheds were destroyed.