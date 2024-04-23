ENG
Surviving cross on dome of destroyed church in bombed and occupied Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The occupiers published a recording of the "liberated" Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers filmed the landscapes of the "Russian world " using a drone. The footage shows the destroyed houses of local residents and a church. The church is also almost destroyed. However, a cross survived on its dome.

