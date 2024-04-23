ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9902 visitors online
News Video War
9 034 15

Flag of Ukraine was installed by marines of 35th Brigade in village of Kozachi Laheri on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

Marines of the 35th Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Brigade installed the flag of Ukraine on a water tower in the village of Kozachi Laheri on the left bank of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing a yellow and blue flag flying over a Ukrainian village was posted on social media.

"Guys from the 35th Marine Brigade manually installed a flag on a water tower in the village of Kozachi Laheri on the left bank of Kherson region. The f#ckers have already been ordered to remove it by any means necessary. Welcome, f#ckers, you are already welcome," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Flag of Ukraine raised in the occupied part of Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

flag (89) 35th separate brigade (24) Khersonska region (2050)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 