Flag of Ukraine was installed by marines of 35th Brigade in village of Kozachi Laheri on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO
Marines of the 35th Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Brigade installed the flag of Ukraine on a water tower in the village of Kozachi Laheri on the left bank of Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing a yellow and blue flag flying over a Ukrainian village was posted on social media.
"Guys from the 35th Marine Brigade manually installed a flag on a water tower in the village of Kozachi Laheri on the left bank of Kherson region. The f#ckers have already been ordered to remove it by any means necessary. Welcome, f#ckers, you are already welcome," the commentary to the video reads.
