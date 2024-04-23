We count on Denmark’s help in finding additional air defence systems for Mykolaiv region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Denmark to help look for additional air defence systems for the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

The President met with Minister of Enterprise of Denmark Morten Bedskov.

"I thank the government and people of Denmark for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. We discussed the defence of Ukraine against Russian terror. We count on Denmark's assistance in finding additional air defence systems for Mykolaiv region," the Head of State said.

The parties also discussed the prospects of expanding Danish business and attracting new investments to Ukraine.

