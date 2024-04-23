Defense Forces destroy Russian Tulip mortar launcher in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian 240-mm Tulip self-propelled mortar near Lysychansk. The Russians set up a firing position for their mortar on the border of a forest plantation and a field near a road on the temporarily occupied territory.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack was published by the telegram channel "Division-TIVAZ".

The authors of the video did not indicate what weapon was used to strike the Russian Tulip, but it is clear that it was hit by a high-precision munition, possibly from a HIMARS MLRS.

