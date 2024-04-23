At least 300 thousand people work in Ukrainian defense industry - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian defense industry employs 300,000 people.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.

"Today, Russian terrorists struck again at our lives. Odesa, cities and communities of Dnipro region, Donetsk region, our Kostiantynivka, Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv, Kherson region.



Every time there is someone to save lives, extinguish fires, clear mines, help our people, our communities - in all regions of Ukraine, in every city, in all districts, no matter how close it is to the front or the border with Russia.



I am grateful to the entire team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, to all the National Police officers who care about people, to each and every one of them who works in emergency medical teams.

I am grateful to each and every one of you who work in our defense industry - in hundreds of companies that do everything to make our country stronger. Ukrainian artillery, Ukrainian missiles, our drones, Ukrainian equipment, Ukrainian ammunition, Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, Ukrainian defense software - I thank everyone whose contribution helps Ukraine fight. This is at least 300,000 employees at those enterprises that are directly related to the defense industry. I also thank every company that cooperates with them and helps them. I am grateful to all partners who help and implement agreements on joint defense projects. Our production should complement the supply of weapons from our partners more significantly every month, and this is the goal we set: more Ukrainian weapons every month.

Today, Ukrainian psychologists celebrate their professional day. And I thank everyone who helps our people overcome all the emotional and psychological challenges of this time of war. I also thank everyone who is already rebuilding life in Ukraine. Ukraine can withstand the attacks of terrorists because there is always someone to support us," Zelenskyy said.

