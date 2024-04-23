Occupiers hang anti-drone nets on motorcycles: "You will ride such sweety pie for combat missions, we need to paint it green". VIDEO
The Russian occupiers are so afraid of encounters with Ukrainian drones that they have begun to hang anti-drone nets even on their motorcycles.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
