Russian authorities report on drone attack, oil depot is on fire in Smolensk region. VIDEO
A nighttime drone attack was reported in the Lipetsk and Smolensk regions of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
During the attack, a UAV crashed in the industrial zone of Lipetsk. There were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Local residents said that the drones had attacked the Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works (NLMK). However, there is no confirmation of this information.
At the same time, the governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, reported a fire at an oil depot after a drone attack. At least 4-5 explosions were heard there.
