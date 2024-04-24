ENG
Two newest enemy "TOR-M1" SAMs were destroyed by Ukrainian troops using M142 HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated two newest enemy "TOR-M1" surface-to-air missile systems, which the occupiers had placed close to each other.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The work of the M142 HIMARS MLRS continues, which has woken up again and is successfully operating. Two Russian, modern and very expensive 'TOR-M1' SAMs have been detected and destroyed," the author of the publication said in the post.

