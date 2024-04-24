Detonation of ammunition after "Wild Hornets" drone strike on the occupiers’ field depot. VIDEO
Operators of the BULAVA unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Air Assault Brigade used a Pomsta 8 MB "Wild Hornets" drone to destroy an enemy ammunition depot.
Continue to support the production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password