Enemy MTLB with armored infantry takes off after hitting mine near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO
An assault group of occupants moving on the MTLB "self-destructed" after hitting an anti-tank mine during the fighting near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online showing the moment of the collision and the powerful explosion of the enemy armoured vehicle.
