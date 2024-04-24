ENG
Enemy MTLB with armored infantry takes off after hitting mine near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

An assault group of occupants moving on the MTLB "self-destructed" after hitting an anti-tank mine during the fighting near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online showing the moment of the collision and the powerful explosion of the enemy armoured vehicle.

