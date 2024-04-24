Occupier with torn ass is burning in bushes after Ukrainian drone drop. VIDEO 18+
The operator of a Ukrainian drone accurately dropped two rounds of ammunition and eliminated the occupier near the village of Terny in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack of the Ukrainian soldier and the last seconds of the occupier's life was published on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
