Occupier with torn ass is burning in bushes after Ukrainian drone drop. VIDEO 18+

The operator of a Ukrainian drone accurately dropped two rounds of ammunition and eliminated the occupier near the village of Terny in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack of the Ukrainian soldier and the last seconds of the occupier's life was published on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

