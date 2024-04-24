ENG
"Hero of SMO" threatens Russian with gun: "Go to army, bitch, for Russia, for Ivanovo! We’ll be f*cking you all soon!". VIDEO

After returning from the combat zone, a 47-year-old "hero of Special Military Operation (SMO) walked the city streets in an inadequate state for several months and threatened people passing by with firearms.

According to Censor.NET, in the video, a Russian soldier attacked a man wearing a pacifist badge with a gun. Threatening to kill the local man for his anti-war stance, the Russian fired into the air and shouted: "Go to the army, bitch, for Russia, for Ivanovo!"

