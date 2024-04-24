Ukrainian cat eats corpse of Russian soldier. VIDEO 18+

Left to their own devices, starving pets are forced to eat the remains of the bodies of the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov wrote about this on his social media page and published a video of one such case, which was filmed by Ukrainian soldiers. The video shows a cat eating the remains of an invader.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

