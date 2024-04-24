Zelenskyy on US aid: Now we will do everything to compensate for six months that have passed in debate and doubt. VIDEO

After Joe Biden signed a new US aid package for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would do everything to compensate for the six months of waiting.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the address was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, President Biden signed the support package passed by Congress - support, in particular, for Ukraine. The six-month journey has been completed. No matter what anyone says, we are getting the support we need - we need it to continue to protect lives from Russian attacks.

These days, we have been working with our American friends at all levels to quickly fill this package from the United States with the kind of weapons our soldiers need. From Atakams and artillery, from anti-tank weapons and missiles for Hymens to the necessary air defence and equipment.

I'm grateful to President Biden, to Congress, to all Americans who feel that we need to pull the ground out from under Putin, to defy him, and that this is the only way to truly reduce the threats to freedom. Together we can make that happen. I thank all the Americans in the defence industry, in every state, who produce the weapons that are now really protecting democracy and our way of life. All of our cooperation - Ukraine and the United States - every show of support for our defence now makes both our peoples and all of our partners, the whole world, who want to live by rules, not in conditions of violence and chaos, stronger.

Now we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt. What the Russian occupier has been able to do during this time, what Putin is planning now, we must turn against him. All his actions on the frontline, all his attacks on our energy sector, infrastructure, all his terror against our cities and villages - all this should mobilise us, everyone in the world who really values life, to put more pressure on Russia. It is very important that all of our agreements with President Biden are implemented one hundred per cent. Thank you, America!" - Zelenskyy said.

