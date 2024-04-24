Fundraising for "Wild Hornet" bomber drones for FPV units continues. VIDEO
The Bomber is the perfect solution for a reusable FPV drone. Thanks to this drone, our defenders can make dozens of sorties with one drone, dropping new portions of explosives on the heads of the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, please join the Wild Hornets' fundraising for a batch of bombs for Ukraine's defenders. Your donation is an "explosive" help in the fight against the enemy.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password