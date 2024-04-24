Fundraising for "Wild Hornet" bomber drones for FPV units continues. VIDEO

The Bomber is the perfect solution for a reusable FPV drone. Thanks to this drone, our defenders can make dozens of sorties with one drone, dropping new portions of explosives on the heads of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, please join the Wild Hornets' fundraising for a batch of bombs for Ukraine's defenders. Your donation is an "explosive" help in the fight against the enemy.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

