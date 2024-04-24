ENG
Gunner on how they destroyed Russian T-90 tank on Bradley IFV: "I realized that we had to stop its turret and set fire to its engine". VIDEO

Not far from Avdiivka in Stepove, fighters of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles destroyed a Russian T-90M Proryv ( breakthrough) tank.

According to Censor.NET, the crew of the Bradley shot down an occupier's tank, causing its turret to spin. The tank was destroyed by FPV drones.

