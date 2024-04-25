ENG
Surviving occupier took weapons and radio from his wounded companions and fled. VIDEO

After a Ukrainian drone strike, the occupier robbed his wounded henchmen and left them to die.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that three occupiers tried in vain to shoot down the drone with small arms. Only one of them survived. He examined the wounded, took an assault rifle and a radio and fled.

