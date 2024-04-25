Surviving occupier took weapons and radio from his wounded companions and fled. VIDEO
After a Ukrainian drone strike, the occupier robbed his wounded henchmen and left them to die.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that three occupiers tried in vain to shoot down the drone with small arms. Only one of them survived. He examined the wounded, took an assault rifle and a radio and fled.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password