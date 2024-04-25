Zelenskyy met with Chancellor of Exchequer of Great Britain Gantt: They discussed sanctions policy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The President also thanked the people, the Prime Minister and the Parliament of the United Kingdom for their support of Ukraine.
