3-4 shells hit at the same time: Soldiers working on Swedish Archer self-propelled guns told how they destroy "fat" targets. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have only eight Archer self-propelled guns. Sweden handed them over to Ukraine last autumn.

"The Archer is huge in size. The wheels alone can be as big as a person's height. The drum of the system includes 21 shells, which the machine fires in 3 minutes. The Archer's range is up to 60 kilometers, and it is designed for counter-battery warfare, destroying "fat" targets such as enemy artillery installations.

The soldiers, who learned to operate this unit for several months in Sweden, told us about its features.

The commander with the call sign Hans said: "The Archer is a class above other Western models, as well as the domestic Bohdan self-propelled artillery system. This unit is fully automated. The crew's job is to charge it, but the charge is also automated: the shells are fed by the paw, and our task is to control these processes. During the work, we are always in the vehicle, pointing out the target on the move."

Another feature of this self-propelled artillery system is that it can hit one target with several shells moving in different trajectories. "We load 3-4 shells and they hit the target simultaneously," says the commander. - "We can also program the machine to hit several different targets in sequence: we press a button, and the gun itself works on one target and points to another.

Weapons operator Voron noted that the advantage of Archers is their mobility: "Quick to work, quick to leave. Trailed self-propelled guns are also good, but they are stationary. And mobility is life."

