The governor of Russia’s Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilov, urged residents of the region not to transfer money to "fraudsters" who use the money to buy drones and weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian official published the video message in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The governor added that he was introducing "personal responsibility" of managers at enterprises, organisations and institutions in the region for "explanatory work" in this regard.

"Everyone should remember: if you transfer money, you help the enemy," he concluded.

Earlier in March, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that Russians actively donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for drones right during the elections, which Putin "won".