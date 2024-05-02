Ukrainian defenders repel enemy assault, destroy MTLB and eliminate Russian troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, who are operating in the Donetsk region, stopped the occupiers’ attempt to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy assault was stopped, and the invaders suffered losses in personnel and equipment.

Another target destroyed at the front was an armoured personnel carrier MTLB, which the occupiers were using to attack. This was reported by the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Together with the enemy's equipment, Ukrainian artillery destroyed the Russian landing party.

The 47th Brigade said that the invaders managed to hurry up and take up residence in one of the rooms where other occupiers were located.

"As a result, the enemy was destroyed. The assault failed. The battle continues," the military said.

Watch more: Two occupiers unsuccessfully hide in destroyed house. VIDEO