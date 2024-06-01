Fighters of 3rd SAB discovered and destroyed another enemy artillery system "Nona-S". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade discovered and destroyed another enemy Nona-S artillery system. Three occupiers’ D-30 howitzers attacked it with drones.

According to the brigade's soldiers, the destroyed 120-mm artillery pieces were intended to support enemy offensives, Censor.NET reports.

"A Paskuda group unit from the Anti-Tank Bat destroyed weapons and burned infantry out of the trenches," the military added.

