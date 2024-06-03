"Servant of People" Bezuhla to Ukrainians liable for military service abroad: Let them hand over their passports. VIDEO

Ukrainians liable for military service abroad who do not update their data in the Reserve+ application within the specified period and do not return to Ukraine to register for military service in the TCR and SS must renounce their Ukrainian citizenship.

This was stated by People's Deputy from the Servant of the People Party Mariana Bezuhla on the air of the talk show of the Public TV channel "New Countdown", Censor.NET reports.

As a reminder, in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 563, men liable for military service who were removed from draft register due to travelling abroad for more than 3 months must come to Ukraine in person and visit the TCR by 16 June to register for military service.

Discussing this resolution, Mariana Bezuhla said that its implementation or non-implementation would rest on the will of each person and would not entail legal consequences. In response, Yuliia Klymenko, a member of the Voice party, refuted this claim, saying that if a person liable for military service does not update his or her information and register for military service, he or she will be put on the wanted list in Ukraine and criminal proceedings will be opened.

To this, Mariana Bezuhla said: "Okay, fine, let him hand over his Ukrainian passport and get another one." When asked by Yuliia Klymenko whether she was ready to lose 11 million of our citizens as a result of this resolution, Bezuhla asked again: "Are they ours?".

"Ours. These are our citizens. For twenty years, they have been sending $18 billion annually to Ukraine. These are our migrant laborers who have been feeding you, including through taxes. They did not take their families but sent money here. 18 billion is ten times more than international organisations give us," said Yuliia Klymenko.

