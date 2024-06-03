In Odesa, 20-year-old policewoman was washed into sea by wave: divers are looking for girl’s body. VIDEO

On Sunday, 2 June, a 20-year-old police officer from the city of Rivne, who was on holiday in Odesa, was washed away by a wave into the Black Sea. Divers are currently searching for the girl’s body.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region and the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the girl was off duty, in her free time, on holiday.

In the evening of 2 June, she decided to take a picture on the pier as a memento of her stay in the city. At that time, the first wave knocked her down, and the second one washed her into the sea. Currently, the search for the girl's body is underway with the involvement of the State Emergency Service divers.

Investigators registered the information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "missing".

Rescuers once again urged not to visit the beaches, as there are no officially designated swimming areas in the region.