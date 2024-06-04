ENG
Reconnaissance group defend Chasiv Yar: fighters engage in close shooting battle with enemy and capture occupier. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Delta Knights group of the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continue to defend the area near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

The video, which was posted on social media from the scout's helmet camera, shows episodes of evacuation from the red zone, a close firefight with the enemy and the capture of a Russian invader, Censor.NET reports.

Defense Intelligence (293) Chasiv Yar (212)
