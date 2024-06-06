Nighttime drops from Azov Brigade drones on Russian infantry in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

The occupiers continue to test the strength of the defence line of the 12th Brigade of the Azov National Guard in the Kreminna direction. To hinder the enemy's movement, Azov fighters use drones to strike manpower on the approach to the "grey zone", both during the day and at night.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

