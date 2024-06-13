ENG
Soldiers of "Charter" Brigade successfully conduct assault on enemy positions in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" conducted a successful assault on enemy positions in the Kharkiv direction.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

With the support of armoured vehicles and thanks to a well-planned operation, the fighters were able to improve their tactical position and gain a foothold in the area of the Hlyboke settlement.

They also managed to quickly evacuate the wounded and transfer reinforcements to the assault group.

Read more: Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown: Situation in Kharkiv region has stabilized, Ukrainians are holding line

