Soldiers of "Charter" Brigade successfully conduct assault on enemy positions in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" conducted a successful assault on enemy positions in the Kharkiv direction.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
With the support of armoured vehicles and thanks to a well-planned operation, the fighters were able to improve their tactical position and gain a foothold in the area of the Hlyboke settlement.
They also managed to quickly evacuate the wounded and transfer reinforcements to the assault group.
