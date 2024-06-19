G7 Summit and Peace Summit: KSF hosts special event with G7 ambassadors. VIDEO

On June 19, the Kyiv Security Forum is to hold a special event dedicated to the Group of Seven and Peace Summits with the participation of ambassadors of the G7 member states in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

As you know, the Group of Seven leaders met in Italy on June 13-15, and the Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. The focus of the KSF public discussion will be on the decisions taken at both international events, as well as practical steps to strengthen global solidarity with Ukraine and overcome Russian aggression.

At the invitation of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Business Foundation and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, the discussion will be attended by Martin Harris, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, Ambassador of Canada, Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador of France, Katarina Mathernova, Ambassador of the European Union, and other diplomats and politicians. The event was moderated by Danylo Lubkivskyi, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

