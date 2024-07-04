Border guard crew of IFV breaks through to positions under enemy fire in Svatove direction. VIDEO

In the Svatove direction, two enemy Grad multiple rocket launchers and 15 shells from cannon artillery fired at a YPR-765 armoured vehicle of the Steel Frontier brigade.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to the skilful skills of the mechanic-driver, they managed to overcome 2 kilometres of mined terrain, replace the soldiers at their positions, and evacuate the wounded and fallen comrades.

