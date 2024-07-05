ENG
Destruction of Russian ZALA UAV operators along with enemy’s control vehicle. VIDEO

The operators of the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade of the "Black Forest" Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and tracked the actions of the ZALA team and aimed a HIMARS missile at it.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

