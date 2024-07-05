Destruction of Russian ZALA UAV operators along with enemy’s control vehicle. VIDEO
The operators of the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade of the "Black Forest" Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and tracked the actions of the ZALA team and aimed a HIMARS missile at it.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password