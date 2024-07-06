More than 600 KABs, more than 60 Shaheds and almost 40 missiles used by Russia against Ukraine this week alone, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week alone, Russia has used over 600 KABs, more than 60 Shaheds and nearly 40 missiles of various types to attack Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Our people are suffering continuously from Russian terror. This week alone, Russia has used over 600 guided aerial bombs, over 60 Shaheds and almost 40 missiles of various types.



We have further strengthened our air shield this week. Thank you to Germany and the United States! Ukrainian "patriots" will prove themselves even better in defence against Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: In south, Russians increased use of reconnaissance UAVs - Defense Forces

He stressed that more concrete solutions are needed to protect all Ukrainian towns and villages, to truly overcome Russian terror.

"We will work with our partners next week to develop such solutions - we are already preparing them," the President added.