Enemy warehouse with ammunition flew into the air from attack of fighters of 47th SMB. VIDEO
Soldiers of a reconnaissance company of the 47th separate mechanised brigade and pilots of the "Brodyahy" unit destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the Pokrovske sector of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
