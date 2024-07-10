Another 7 servicemen of Russian Armed Forces who shot civilians in Bucha during occupation have been served suspicion notices - Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO

Seven Russian servicemen involved in committing war crimes during the occupation of Bucha in Kyiv region were identified and served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with violations of the laws and customs of war, including those involving the intentional killing of civilians.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the suspects are servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who fought in various units of the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Airborne Forces. Three of them were commanders, and four others held rank and file positions. The soldiers were between the ages of 19 and 29.

It was established that the suspects shot four civilians in March 2022. The bodies were found after the town was liberated. All the deceased locals were civilians and did not take part in the armed conflict. The case against the 6 suspects has now been brought to court.



The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the investigation of crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha is ongoing, as is the work to identify all those involved in the massacres of civilians.

As part of the criminal proceedings, 2,000 interrogations of victims and witnesses, 500 forensic examinations (forensic, molecular, ballistic, explosive, chemical and other), 400 different examinations, 120 investigative experiments and 130 identifications were carried out.



It is worth recalling that Bucha was under Russian occupation for 33 days. During this time, more than 1,200 war crimes were established.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement officers identified about a thousand invaders who were in Bucha, more than 100 occupants who directly committed war crimes were identified