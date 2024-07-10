Decision on F-16 and two new security agreements to be made soon, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Work is ongoing in Washington, and very soon there will be a decision on the F-16 for Ukraine. In addition, there will be two new security agreements.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address.

"Today we are continuing our work in Washington. In particular, a decision on the F-16 will be made very soon. We are increasing the number of aircraft available to Ukraine. Yesterday, we received a decision on five more Patriots and dozens of other air defence systems for Ukraine, and today we will receive a decision on aircraft," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also announced new security agreements.

"There will be two new security agreements. The agreements include support for sanctions against Russia, support for our accession to the EU and NATO, support for our defence - our soldiers, all our people, reconstruction - all this is taken into account in the security agreements exactly as it should be," he said.

Read more: Kuleba and Minister of North Macedonia, Mutsunski, discussed preparation of security agreement

In addition, the President said that at least ten talks with the leaders of the countries were to take place.

"I am grateful to our entire team for their activity. Today we will have meetings in the US Congress - both parties, both chambers. We appreciate the American support and today we will talk about how to add even more good results to our cooperation with America - preferably long-range and far-reaching ones. Thank you to everyone who helps! Every day we become stronger and closer to a just peace," he concluded.

As reported earlier, Norway has decided to send six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2024.