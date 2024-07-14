Since beginning of week, Russian Federation has used more than 700 KABs, 170 UAVs, and almost 80 missiles against Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Since the beginning of this week alone, Russia has used more than 700 guided aerial bombs, more than 170 attack drones of various types, and nearly 80 missiles against Ukraine.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"The scale of this evil must be matched by the scale of solutions to protect life. Each partner can influence the situation, can strengthen the defense against terror. And Ukraine is grateful to all our friends who are doing just that. Together we will overcome evil," the Head of State said.

Also read: Zelensky left disappointed after Biden in Washington didn't allow him to strike deep into Russia - Politico