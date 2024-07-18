Zelenskyy discusses with Sanchez terms of arms supply. VIDEO

On the sidelines of the Fourth Summit of the European Political Community in the United Kingdom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

The Head of State thanked the Spanish government for its continued support for Ukraine and recent decisions to transfer defence assistance to our country, Censor.NET reports citing the Presidential Office.

The leaders discussed the terms of the supply of weapons and further defence support, both bilaterally and jointly with partner countries.

Read more: Ukraine and Czech Republic sign security agreement

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the decisions of the first Peace Summit. The President spoke about the planned thematic conferences on the points of the Peace Formula on food and nuclear security, as well as the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians.

The Head of State also informed on the beginning of the process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with the European one and emphasised the importance of accelerating the next stages of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more: Spain will provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in support, - Prime Minister Sanchez