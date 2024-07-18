People’s deputies knew what they were voting for when they adopted draft law on paying off corrupt officials from prison - Ustinova. VIDEO

People's deputies were aware of the significance of the provision of the draft law on amnesty for corrupt officials, which would allow corrupt officials to pay off from prison. This was clearly explained to them from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada before the vote.

Peop;e`s Deputy Oleksandra Ustinova (Voice) reported this on Facebook and posted a video from the Rada meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"If People`s Deputies tell you that they didn't know what they were voting for when they passed the amnesty for corrupt officials in the Verkhovna Rada today, it's a lie.

I explained and asked from the rostrum not to support this trash. When you pay a fine and come off with a whole skin, you can continue to demand bribes.

I submitted an alternative draft law that would have allowed us to make deals, but not with the organisers and top thieves, which would have provided for the surrender of 'accomplices' and many other things. Unfortunately, they voted for the trash that they have," Ustinova said.

In her speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, the People`s Deputy stressed that the draft law was not supported by the NABU and the SAPO. She also emphasised that the draft law provides for the release of corrupt officials from liability after paying a "small fine".

"This law does not stipulate that, in addition to being punished with a fine, you have to turn someone in or expose the scheme. It does not stipulate that if you are an organiser, you do not fall under this 'dollar amnesty'. If we vote for this now, all the corrupt officials who are currently in custody, even including Kolomoiskyi, will be released. We are now at risk in front of the entire international community," Ustinova said in her speech.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11340 in the first reading, which will allow corrupt officials to "pay off" their way out of prison.