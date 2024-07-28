Column of "Wagnerians" was broken in Mali: more than 80 Russian servicemen and commander Yelizarov were eliminated, there are prisoners. VIDEO

A column of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC was defeated in Mali.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, on his Telegram channel.

As noted, on 27 July, a detachment of Tuareg militia "Azawada People's Defence" near the town of Tin Zawatin killed more than 50 Russian soldiers, 5 Russians surrendered, and more than 10 Malian Armed Forces soldiers were killed. A convoy of Wagner armored vehicles and pick-up trucks was destroyed, and the militia also shot down a Mi-24 helicopter with a Russian crew.

According to the video, the Russians were ambushed by the militia, who killed them with small arms. It is possible that two or three vehicles could have been blown up by mines or a grenade launcher, but there are no funnels visible at the battle site, and the corpses of the Russians were not damaged by the explosions, lying in a pile around their vehicles, meaning they had managed to jump out of them. The primitive equipment and weapons of the Tuareg militia are striking. Some of the wounded Tuareg were killed on the spot, and several prisoners were forced to say on camera "Russia - no, Wagner - no, Azawad!".

"Obviously, the Russian punishers were travelling without reconnaissance and security, relying on a significant advantage in military equipment and weapons," Butusov said.

"So far, the Russians have reported the killing of 80 and the surrender of 15 Russian servicemen from the 13th Wagner assault unit in Mali. The current commander of the Wagner unit, Anton Elizarov, call sign Lotus, who commanded the assault on Soledar in Ukraine, has been eliminated," Butusov quoted Rusych as saying.