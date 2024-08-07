We are preparing to launch "Army+" - our new digital achievement, which will definitely simplify everyday tasks for most commanders - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a new application, Army+, which "will definitely simplify everyday tasks for most commanders".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a video message.

"Today I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi about our actions and our steps. Details will follow later. I also held a meeting with Defense Minister Umierov on our missile program - its practical implementation. This is something we are getting stronger at.

We also had several important meetings with our government officials today. First of all, we are preparing the launch of Army+, our new digital achievement that will definitely simplify everyday tasks for most commanders of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Later - for every soldier. We will present it all soon," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: In July, our soldiers used more drones than occupier - Zelenskyy. VIDEO