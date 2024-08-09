In Moscow, bus passengers beat a pensioner and then turned him in because they allegedly heard a phrase about the Wagner PMC.

This is reported by Russian telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

87-year-old Dmitrii G. went by bus through the memorial to the Wagner PMC fighters. It seemed to two passengers that the old man had called the mercenaries murderers. After that, the men attacked the pensioner, twisted his arms, hit him and shouted.

At a bus stop near the Lubyanka metro station, the pensioner was pulled off the bus and turned in. After investigation, the elderly man was released without a report. Counter statements were written: the passengers alleged "defamation", and the old man alleged assault.

"A complaint has been filed on the fact of hooliganism, beatings and the disappearance of a hearing aid worth more than 100,000 rubles," commented the pensioner's lawyer Oskar Cherdzhiev.