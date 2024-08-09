Zelenskyy: We heard from Syrskyi at Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief on our defense actions in areas from which Russia struck. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 9 August, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported at the Staff meeting on defensive actions in the areas from which Russia had launched attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

First of all, we heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in all key areas: the south, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. He also spoke about our defensive actions in the areas from which Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian territory.

A report by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. The Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief approved a plan of further actions to strengthen our air defence system to protect people, critical infrastructure and military facilities. And Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the comprehensive protection of schools in cooperation with local authorities and communities. All security aspects of preparing for the school year.

There was also a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, on Russia's latest terrorist plans. We see all this and will be ready. And finally, there was an important report from the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, on their special long-range operations. Very effective actions!" the President said.

