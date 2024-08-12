Anti-tank gunner about occupiers’ losses in war over two years: "I have destroyed 23 units of enemy equipment - this is only what has been confirmed". VIDEO

The operator of an anti-tank platoon demonstrated incredible performance during two years in the war: he destroyed at least 22 units of enemy equipment using the Javelin anti-missile system and one unit of occupier equipment using the Ukrainian Corsair anti-tank guided missile.

According to Censor.NET, the story of an ordinary manager without any military experience, who had not even served in the army before the war, is available in an interview on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus.

