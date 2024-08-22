Zelenskyy visited border areas of Sumy region and held meeting with Syrskyi. VIDEO

The President held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in the border Sumy region. The operational situation, strengthening of defense, and the situation after the start of the Kursk operation were discussed.

As Censor.NET informs, the president announced this on Telegram.

"The chief of staff reported on the operational situation in all areas of active operations, and in particular on the most difficult areas of the front. He reported on steps to strengthen the defense in the Toretsk and Pokrovsky areas. In certain areas of the Kursk region under the control of Ukraine, there is one more settlement, and we have replenishment of the exchange fund," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of the RMA reported on the situation in the Sumy region after the start of the Kursk operation. There is a decrease in shelling with barrel weapons and a decrease in civilian casualties.

"Special attention is paid to the coordination of actions between the military, the police, and the State Emergency Service in border areas, in particular for the organization of humanitarian convoys to certain areas of the Kursk region," Zelenskyy added.

