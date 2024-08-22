KABs’ strike at Russian bridge crossings in Kursk region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation struck the bridge crossings of Russian troops in the Kursk region with KABs.

The video was posted by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Air Force tactical aviation pilots, together with their colleagues from other branches and services of the Defence Forces, are successfully destroying logistics in the Kursk region," the statement said.

The Defence Forces struck two bridge crossings with guided aerial bombs in the 20s of August 2024.

