Ukrainian aviation strikes platoon stronghold in Kursk region. Up to 40 Russian servicemen are wounded. VIDEO
On August 22, 2024, at 4 p.m., the Air Force launched an air strike with American GBU-39 bombs on a platoon stronghold in the Kursk region.
A video of the aftermath of the strike was published by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
Oleshchuk noted that a UAV control center, an electronic warfare unit, equipment, weapons and up to 40 Russian servicemen were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password