ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10465 visitors online
News Video War
18 186 38

Ukrainian aviation strikes platoon stronghold in Kursk region. Up to 40 Russian servicemen are wounded. VIDEO

On August 22, 2024, at 4 p.m., the Air Force launched an air strike with American GBU-39 bombs on a platoon stronghold in the Kursk region.

A video of the aftermath of the strike was published by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

Oleshchuk noted that a UAV control center, an electronic warfare unit, equipment, weapons and up to 40 Russian servicemen were damaged.

Read more: Putin accuses AFU of attempting to attack Kursk NPP. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (523) Kursk (727) Oleschuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 