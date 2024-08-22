Ukrainian aviation strikes platoon stronghold in Kursk region. Up to 40 Russian servicemen are wounded. VIDEO

On August 22, 2024, at 4 p.m., the Air Force launched an air strike with American GBU-39 bombs on a platoon stronghold in the Kursk region.

A video of the aftermath of the strike was published by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

Oleshchuk noted that a UAV control center, an electronic warfare unit, equipment, weapons and up to 40 Russian servicemen were damaged.

