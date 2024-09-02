Satellite image of oil depot in Rostov region that ablazed for 16 days after Ukrainian drone attack has been released. VIDEO

On Monday, 2 September, a fire at an oil depot near Proletarsk in the Rostov region of Russia was finally extinguished. The facility had been on fire for 16 days. A satellite image of the tank farm after the fire has been released.

The corresponding satellite photo was published by the Russian service of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

The journalists compared satellite images before the strike (16 August) and after the fire was extinguished (2 September).

The picture clearly shows that a large number of tanks were badly burnt as a result of the fire.

According to the newspaper, more than 30 tanks were damaged, each of which can hold up to 500 cubic metres of fuel.

Local authorities claim that 49 rescuers were injured while fighting the fire.

As a reminder, on the night of 18 August, the Defence Forces attacked the Kavkaz plant in Rostov region, which stored oil and oil products that were also supplied to the Russian occupation army. The Defence Forces' strike was later confirmed by the General Staff.

