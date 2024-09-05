More than 600 Russian military are captured in Kursk region, including officers and "Kadyrovites" - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the goals of the operation in Kursk region was to capture Russian soldiers for further exchange for Ukrainian defenders.

The head of state said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We are showing that any of their (Russians' - Ed.) territory is not safe. If they brought the war to us, we will bring the war back to their territory. We also took the exchange fund, the military is important to us. No one touched their civilians. We are not looters and murderers like the Russians who came to us and killed civilians, took them prisoner, and abused them.

We do not need civilians, they live where they lived. But we have captured more than 600 soldiers as of today. More than six hundred are already in captivity. Both officers and Chechens, Kadyrov's fighters. We will exchange all of them for our guys. This is also one of the goals of this operation. It justifies itself," he said.

