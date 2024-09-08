Over 800 KABs, almost 300 "Shahed" UAVs and more than 60 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In just one week, Russia used more than 800 KABs, almost 300 Shaheds and more than 60 missiles to strike at the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports .

"In just one week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, almost 300 Shaheds, and more than 60 missiles of various types against our people," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that terror can be reliably stopped only in one way: by strikes on Russian military airfields, their bases, and the logistics of Russian terror.

"Every day we work for stronger solutions to support our defence - for appropriate long-range solutions. I spoke about this with my partners at the Ramstein meeting. I am grateful to all countries that have supported us with appropriate assistance packages," the President added.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russia tests planning bombs with upgraded UMPK, - ISW