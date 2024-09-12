Paratroopers of 46th SAB repelled assault involving 46 units of enemy vehicles. VIDEO

On 12 September, soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces repelled four waves of enemy attacks. The occupiers used 46 pieces of equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's website.

In four waves of assaults from 05.45 to noon, the positions of the brigade's battalions were attacked by 46 armoured and not-so-armoured vehicles: tanks, APCs, infantry fighting vehicles, and infantry on motorbikes.

The paratroopers destroyed 15 out of 46 pieces of equipment with accurate fire from all available weapons (9 IFVs, 2 tanks, 2 APCs and 2 motorcycles) and disabled 11 IFVs.

